Gims invites his fans to pre-order his new album “Le Fléau”!

Gims is talked about a lot today. And for good reason, the singer has just published a new story on his Instagram account. He encourages his many fans to download his new album “Le Fléau”.

Gims is obviously very affected by the coronavirus crisis. Indeed, the singer cannot perform in concert in front of thousands of people as he usually does. But the latter has just found a nice trick to stay close to his fans.

Indeed, Gims had the idea to organize an online concert. Very fashionable in the first confinement, no artist had yet given a live concert during this second confinement.

On the occasion of the release of his new album “Le Fléau”, Gims has decided to organize a live concert on December 20th. He just posted a new photo on his Instagram account to announce the news.

“Corona !! I haven’t said my last word !! See you Sunday, December 20 live streaming concert !!! From your home, fanned out with the whole Fuegoteam and the infernal booker. We have suffered too much ”.

GIMS REQUESTS SUPPORT FROM FANS

But today Gims has been talked about for another reason. The singer saw his old relationship revealed in broad daylight with a reality TV contestant.

Eva Ducci, currently in 10 Perfect Couples, opened up in an interview with Sam Zirah. “We were on good terms, but there were a lot of rumors about us. Like what we had an affair. It started to make a lot of fuss so I preferred to end our “relationship”, “she says.

Gims has yet to react to this story. And yet he posted many stories on his Instagram account. So he just unveiled a new one on which he asks his fans to download his album en masse. “Le Fléau is available for pre-order! Order a deluxe pack and try to win your exclusive personalized video dedication from Gims. As well as a meeting with Gims on a music video shoot “.



