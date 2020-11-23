Gims finally announces the new dates for its Decade Tour!

Via his Instagram account, singer Gims has announced all the upcoming dates of his French tour “Décennie Tour”!

Very good news for Gims fans! Indeed, the singer has finally unveiled the dates of his next tour, the “Decade Tour”!

This Monday, November 23, 2020, via his Instagram story, Gims has indicated all the dates of his next tour in 2021! A joy for his many fans who are impatiently awaiting the return of concerts!

Thus, in just a few hours, the post in question has accumulated more than 10,000 likes … A real record for the performer of “Give it all”!

The comments are also very numerous under the post of Gims! Indeed, the singer’s fans wanted to show their enthusiasm via the comments bar!

GIMS, HIS FANS CAN’T WAIT TO FIND IT LIVE

Like each of Gims’ posts on the Web, his community reacted en masse to his last publication! Indeed, the latter were visibly delighted that the singer announced the dates of his next tour in 2021!

Messages all more adorable than each other! “I’m looking forward to the return of concerts in France, it’s the best news of the day! ”

Or: “We can’t wait to attend your Gims concerts again! I miss it so much, we are really living in a strange time! “But I can’t wait to be in June so I can come to your live! I pray this tour is not canceled due to the covid! ”

You can read on the artist’s social network! A great enthusiasm which will therefore please the artist! We therefore let you in your turn consult the dates of the “Decade Tour” of the singer below



