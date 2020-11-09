Gims announces a big event live concert before Christmas!

To the delight of his many fans, Gims has just announced a huge live concert on Instagram! Faced with the pandemic, French artists are redoubling their imagination in order to stay in touch with their audience. On Instagram, Gims announces a big live concert!

Nothing seems to be able to stop Gims, not even a global pandemic. The famous rapper hasn’t said his last word!

Exiled in his villa in Marrakech, he thus connects projects, but above all, very big successes. High class !

And to the delight of his millions of fans, the singer of I’m going to miss you has just made a new announcement on Instagram.

Yes, you did hear it. Gims, the singer with many hits, is therefore planning to organize a huge live concert!

What to offer a little comfort to its public, in this period to say the least particular. So… Go for it!



