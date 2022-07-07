Gilmore Girls: The 13 most annoying things Jess Mariano has ever done

Jess Mariano managed to become one of the most developed characters of “Gilmore Girls”, but also one of the most unpleasant to watch. Despite the fact that Jess was extremely smart, funny, with the right amount of sarcasm and steady, he made a lot of decisions that begged him to do the opposite of what he decided to do.

Unfortunately, Jess didn’t hear any of the advice that Luke and Rory gave him, but he needed to. Whether she dropped out of school, ran away, or became an outcast, Jess was sweet, but certainly one of the most annoying characters in Gilmore Girls.

Updated by Lynn Gibbs on July 7 , 2022 .: Regardless of whether a Gilmore Girls fan was Jess’s team or not, it was easy to recognize all the annoying things that Jess Mariano got away with or did in the small town of Star Hollow. Fans wanted more for his underrated character, and haters wanted him to disappear from Rory’s life forever. Jess wasn’t that bad, and he had nice moments with Rory. The problem was that he never felt like he fit, which contributed to more annoying behavior that some fans couldn’t stand.

He was jealous of Dean and Rory’s friendship.

No one was innocent when it came to the love triangle of Rory, Dean and Jess. After Dean and Rory’s timeline ended due to Rory’s obvious feelings for Jess, they became friends again.

Although they didn’t work as a couple, they still took care of each other as friends. However, Jesse didn’t like Dean and Rory’s friendship, because that’s how he got Rory in the first place—friendship. Whether it was Jess’s interference in Rory and Dean’s romantic relationship or annoyance over Dean and Rory’s friendship, Jess’s reaction to Dean and Rory was annoying.

He continued to antagonize Dean to prove his point

Despite the fact that Jess had excellent character development throughout the series (including the reboot), his vendetta against Dean was unfounded. The only reason he didn’t like Dean was because he was dating Rory when Jess first moved to town.

It was pointless to hate someone just because they were dating someone he was in love with. Instead of ignoring Dean and making friends with Rory, Jesse tried his best to bother Dean or say things that made Dean think. It was an aggressive character that wouldn’t have been there if Jess hadn’t started it.

Jess never tried to improve his relationship with Lorelai

Every Gilmore Girls fan knows that Rory and Lorelai’s relationship is the most important in the series. They had a deep bond that couldn’t be broken. Jess quickly realized this connection, but instead of warming up with Lorelai to prove to her that he was a good fiance and friend for her daughter, he continued the bad guy thing.

Lorelai hated Jesse and didn’t want Rory around him. When they started dating, Jess could have had a heart-to-heart talk with Lorelai about who he really was, but that didn’t happen. He seemed fine when everyone in town hated him, and it was unpleasant to watch.

His terrible treatment of everyone who wasn’t Rory

One of the few people Jess respected and talked to well was Rory. He had moments with Luke, but apart from these two characters, Jess deliberately posed a threat to Stars Hollow. He knew that the deputy of the city, Taylor Duz, despised him and purposefully played him. He was also sarcastic with the guests at Luke’s diner.

Jess certainly didn’t deserve all this heat. After all, he was just a teenager. But at the same time, he made life difficult for himself in Star Hollow by recouping. If he treated everyone around him the same way he treated Rory, it would be a completely different story.

He kept the swan story from Rory

When Rory managed to convince Jess to join her at one of her grandmother’s Friday dinners, he showed up surprisingly late with very noticeable injuries. When he tried to act normal, like he wasn’t walking around with a black eye, Rory took him aside to ask what was wrong.

Jess was silent about everything, so she assumed that he had quarreled with Dean again. As a result, Jess ran away from lunch early because he couldn’t tell the truth about his injuries. It was incredibly annoying because if Jess had been honest about being attacked by a swan, the awkward night would never have happened. It became one of the most memorable Friday dinners for all the wrong reasons.

He lied to Luke about school

Jess worked hard. When he wasn’t serving burgers or fighting with Luke at the diner, he was driving forklifts to Walmart. Luke suspected that something was wrong when he went to shame him for being the best employee of the month, and Jess’s boss told him that he was working long shifts as a full-time employee.

When Luke rebuked Jess for working full-time, Jess shrugged. The problem was that Jess was supposed to be studying, not working full-time. Things came to a head when Luke saw that Jess had skipped school to go to work.