Gilmore Girls: Lauren Graham to do new series revival

The Netflix revival Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life was considered a success by fans of the original series and the general public. However, there is no confirmed next season.

However, series star Lauren Graham, who plays Lorelai Gilmore, revealed that she is ready for another revival.

In an interview with Collider, the actress said she could never expect what happened to happen. “I never say never,” added Graham. She also confirmed that she still talks to Amy, the show’s showrunner, Kelly Bishop, who played Emily Gilmore, Lorelai’s mother, and Alexis Bledel, who lived in Rory.

Graham continued: “There is no plan for this. Everyone is doing their own thing. If that came up again, I love this character very much and I love Amy. I am willing to work with her at any time. It would just be a matter of responsibility to the fans and what we could give them that deserves their devotion “.

The 2016 Gilmore Girls revival was quite successful with fans

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life proved to be a huge success when debuting on Netflix, ranking in the top 10 during the initial week of release. This achievement resulted in a short season on his original network, The CW, in November 2020. Graham currently stars in Disney + ‘s The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

In the series, Graham plays the mother of 12-year-old Evan, who encourages him to form a new underdog team after failing to join the now powerful junior hockey team Mighty Ducks, with the help of Gordon Bombay, the original coach of the team.

