Gigi Hadid’s smart strategies of the top to hide her pregnancy

Wednesday, June 24, Gigi Hadid organized a live video with an influential friend, on Instagram. The opportunity for the expectant mother to reveal how she has managed to hide her pregnancy for six months.

This is called a well-kept secret. For almost four months , Gigi Hadid knew how to hide that she was expecting her first child, the fruit of her love with Zayn Malik , singer of the group One Direction. The news was first announced by Us Weekly at the end of April. Several sources close to the couple have confirmed the happy event to the American tabloid, explaining that everyone was very excited about this future birth. “She always wanted to start a family with Zayn,” we learned in particular.

But how did the 25-year – old top model – who is one of the most popular on the catwalks – manage to hide her pregnancy from everyone’s eyes for so long? The future mother gave her secret to her 54.8 million followers, during a live Instagram, Wednesday, June 24. During a conversation with renowned fashionist and influencer Sophia Roe, Gigi Hadid was filmed in American shots , to the waist. A particular framing that has just aroused the curiosity of a surfer on how she did to hide her forms and her baby bump .

Loose and large clothes

In commenting on the video, the curious surfer asked the supermodel: “Why don’t you have a rounded little belly? I am four months pregnant, and my belly is huge. You are beautiful though!” . A rather intrusive question, to which Gigi Hadid still agreed to answer: “This angle and this really wide combination are perfect as optical illusions. If we put ourselves aside, it’s a totally different story! ” , before letting out a laugh to conclude her sentence. So that’s how Zayn Malik’s sweetheart managed to hide her pregnancy for so long, using loose and wide clothes. Not really complicated, for the fashionist who is a fan of streetwear.Gigi Hadid wears a loose beige jumpsuit, ideal for hiding her baby bump, and also for fighting against hot summer temperatures .



