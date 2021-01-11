Gigi Hadid with her baby in Louis Vuitton street

Gigi Hadid melts the canvas by appearing in a totally trendy style, in the streets of New York, with her little baby.

Gigi Hadid continues to post pictures of her daughter on social media, whose first name she still keeps a secret. The young woman has just captured a moment in his company.

On September 19, 2020, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik became parents of a baby girl. An immense happiness that they were quick to share with their fans.

“Our daughter joined us on Earth this weekend and she has already changed our world. [We are] crazy in love, “the young woman wrote in the caption of a black and white photo of the hand of her sweetheart and that of their baby.

The new daddy added: “Our little girl is here, beautiful and healthy. (…) To put words into what I feel now would be impossible. The love I feel for this little human being is beyond my comprehension. I’m grateful to know her, to say it’s mine, and grateful for the life we ​​will have together. “. Too cute !

We also know more about childbirth itself! The beauty did not give birth in the hospital, but at her mother’s farm in Pennsylvania, where she had been confined since April. Covid obliges!

Gigi Hadid and the former One Direction member have since been enjoying their new life with their baby girl. And so they do not hesitate to post every past moment, on their social networks. The proof in pictures !

GIGI HADID SHOWS VERY CLASSY WITH HIS BABY!

Gigi Hadid loves spending time with her little girl. They were spotted in the Soho district, in front of Aritzia’s Super World pop-up store, yesterday afternoon.

And the least that can be said is that the young mother dressed for the occasion. Indeed, the supermodel wore a Louis Vuitton sheepskin hat for $ 1,100. She paired the hat with a camel corduroy jacket, with a pair of heeled boots. She also wore tan gloves, a black mask, and round sunglasses, and looked as comfortable as possible in her new role as a mother. We love !

The beautiful Gigi Hadid was so proud of her outfit that she shared two Stories on her Instagram account. The first shows the star from the front, in selfi mode, and sitting at the foot of a building. The second shows her legs, next to her baby’s stroller. She seems to be holding a toy in her hand.

These posts may then inspire more than one! And you, what do you think of the young woman’s outfit?