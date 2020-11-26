Gigi Hadid wants to remind you of Thanksgiving’s origins!

On the occasion of Thanksgiving, Gigi Hadid wished to recall the origins of this holiday! In fact, the latter spoke on Instagram.

Thursday November 26, 2020 is a big day in the United States! Indeed, it’s Thanksgiving! Thus, Gigi Hadid wanted to recall the origin of this holiday!

Today, Gigi Hadid wanted to wish her community a Happy Thanksgiving on Instagram! Thus, the beautiful blonde posted the photo of a Native American via her story!

A cliché that Bella Hadid’s big sister captioned, “Say thank you and be thankful everyday. Also, remember that this land was taken from the native people. So let’s honor them by knowing about this genocide. ”

We let you admire the shot in question below! This is a screenshot from Gigi Hadid’s Instagram story!

Gigi Hadid reminds fans of the origin of Thanksgiving!

GIGI HADID, HER PHOTO WITH HIS DAUGHTER MELTS THE CANVAS

The day before, the sublime Gigi Hadid posted a beautiful photo with her daughter via her Instagram story! A cliché in which you could only see her baby’s hair … But all the same, internet users loved that she showed a little more of her baby!

Thus, the post in question already has more than 6 million likes, a real record for the 25-year-old top model! The comments are also very numerous!

“Too beautiful Gigi Hadid, your daughter has the same hair color as you!” “” Very beautiful naturally Gigi, you are really beautiful! “” Motherhood suits you perfectly, “we can read on the network of the beautiful Gigi.

Comments all more adorable than each other and which will therefore please the young mother. So we let you in turn admire the photo in question below!



