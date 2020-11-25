Gigi Hadid: This cute selfie with her daughter!

Gigi Hadid has just revealed a rare snapshot of her and her daughter! Internet users literally melted in front of this adorable selfie!

Gigi Hadid has melted the web today! Indeed, on Instagram, the top model posted a photo with her daughter!

On Wednesday November 25, 2020, Gigi Hadid delighted her subscribers by unveiling a selfie of her and her baby! A snapshot on which we could see the top model as well as the top of his baby’s head!

Thus, the fans of the young mother discovered for the first time the color of the hair of the little one: a pretty blonde, just like her mother!

Internet users have therefore reacted to this mass publication! Indeed, Gigi Hadid’s post already has more than 4 million likes in just a few hours!

GIGI HADID, INTERNET USERS LOVE HIS SELFIE WITH HER DAUGHTER

Like each of the posts of the pretty Gigi Hadid, her many subscribers commented on this publication en masse!

“You and your daughter have the exact same hair color, that’s crazy! “” So beautiful this photo Gigi, naturally you are even more beautiful than with make-up! »« Simple and at the same time very beautiful this photo, I am going to cry! ”

Or again: “A magnificent photo of you 2, all that’s missing is the dad”, “But your beautiful-looking daughter Gigi Hadid, I can’t wait to see her face … But the top of her head is already a very good start! »We can thus read on the social network of the mother of 25 years!

Comments all ultra positive and which will therefore please big sister Bella Hadid! We leave you to your discover the photo of the mother and the daughter below!



