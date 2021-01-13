Gigi Hadid: Tender declaration of love to Zayn Malik!

On her Instagram account, Gigi Hadid shared several photos where she made an adorable declaration of love to her darling Zayn Malik!

This Wednesday, January 13, Gigi Hadid unveiled two new really adorable photos on her Instagram account. On her 28th birthday, she also made a very sweet declaration of love to Zayn Malik.

At first, Gigi Hadid posted a picture where she appeared in a very original outfit with Zayn Malik. For her 2nd shot, she showed the singer in drawing mode with their little girl in her arms.

In the caption of her Instagram photos, Gigi Hadid wrote: “Team No Sleep! Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba. So special. Love you long time, thank you for makin me a mamma to the best girl ever. Wish you the best every single day “.

Translate Gigi Hadid’s sentence as “Team No Sleep! Happy birthday to our Zaddy baba. So special. I have loved you for a long time, thank you for making me a mom to the best girl ever. I wish you the best every day ”.

GIGI HADID VERY HAPPY WITH ZAYN MALIK

A really very funny message but also touching which did not fail to melt the fans of Gigi Hadid. It must be said that the two lovebirds have cracked the web since they were together. They seem to make a very good parenting team.

Although Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have slept little since the arrival of their baby girl, they still seem very happy in their new life. It must be said that since the arrival of their baby, they are in fact on a cloud.

However, so far the parents have made a very surprising decision. They still have not released their baby girl’s first name. Fans are also waiting for the unveiling on social media.

But for now, this decision is not relevant. They also chose not to show their little girl’s face. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik also keep this part of their life private. To be continued!