Gigi Hadid slimmer than ever after the birth of her baby girl!

Gigi Hadid stoked the web by strolling through New York with her baby. She seems to have regained the line, 4 months after giving birth!

On January 11, while out in New York, Gigi Hadid showed off her amazing post-baby body. And to say the least, she looks great, 4 months after giving birth.

Indeed, Gigi Hadid was seen walking her daughter in a black stroller. The beauty stepped out in high waisted leggings, a pair of green Kobe 6 “Grinch” sneakers on the feet, sunglasses and a black scarf over her nose and mouth, which also served as a face mask.

But what struck reporters was her flat stomach and toned legs. As a reminder, the young Gigi Hadid gave birth in September only. So she wasted no time trying to find her slim waist!

GIGI HADID RETURNS TO WORK!

Gigi Hadid was most likely in New York, where she has an apartment, to work. In December, she showed a glimpse into her new life balanced between being a mother and her job.

“Being a mom is a job like no other,” she captioned a silent video on her Instagram account, before adding “BACK TO THE OFFICE.”

It must be said that Victoria’s Secret had suspended her modeling career for most of 2020, due to her pregnancy which she announced in April of the same year. She must have missed her terribly, she who is a hard worker.

GOOD TIME FOR GIGI AND ZAYN!

But before that, Gigi Hadid spent part of 2020 in Pennsylvania at her mother Yolanda Hadid’s farm. This is where she allegedly gave birth.

So it is believed that she currently splits her time between New York and Pennsylvania, where she enjoys having a good time.

For his part, the father of his little girl, Zayn Malik, also works very hard. The former One Direction singer has just released a new song called “Vibez”, which will be featured on his upcoming album Nobody Is Listening.

Despite a steady pace, the couple seem fulfilled and happy. “Gigi and Zayn have never been happier. They are both so head over heels in love with their little girl. She is truly a dream come true for the whole family, ”a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife.

Before adding, “Gigi says becoming parents was the best thing that ever happened to her and Zayn (…) It gave them a common goal and they are totally united. “. Adorable!

We therefore wish them much happiness! And may their little girl, whose first name has still not been revealed, thrive with her parents!