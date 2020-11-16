Gigi Hadid: sister Bella Hadid is ready for a live Zoom!

Bella Hadid panics the web again! In Instagram story, Gigi Hadid’s sister is revealed to be ultra hot for a live zoom!

Covid demands, Bella Hadid finds herself confined to her home! The pretty model takes the opportunity to share her daily life with us and reveals herself as ultra hot for a live zoom!

Very active at home, Bella Hadid does not seem bored! Followed by 35 million subscribers on Instagram, fans love to follow her daily life of all kinds: dinner with her sister Gigi Hadid, new outfit, painting and art deco …

A few hours ago, Bella Hadid shared with her fans her working day. It seems that she continues to actively manage her business from her living room!

Bella H. very hot and ready for a live Zoom

BELLA HADID SHOWS IN ZOOM WITH THE STORE GARAGE MANAGER

Unsurprisingly, the starlet does not let go and she is sexy in a working girl outfit! Bella Hadid shows us her make-up and her outfit of the day!

Very glam, she wears a red lipstick that suits her perfectly! Not to mention that her mouth stands out even more with a nude make-up for the rest of her face!

For her live zoom, Bella Hadid is very elegant! As usual, the star panics the web in just a few shots!

We see her wearing a patterned shirt and a suit jacket! Sexy and classy, ​​Gigi Hadid’s sister once again has it all!

But what does it have in store for us as a surprise? Indeed, its live zoom is not trivial!

As the beauty shared on her Instagram storys, she is on video with Gabriella Karefa Johnson, the fashion director of Garage magazine!

To be continued !



