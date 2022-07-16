Gigi Hadid shared a rare snapshot of the tiny fingers of 22-month-old daughter Khai: see photo

A look into her life! Gigi Hadid shared a recent look at her fashion life as a model at Paris Fashion Week and her daily life as a proud mom of daughter Khai.

“Some recent, some not quite fresh, but better late than never,” 27-year-old Hadid Carousel captioned on Instagram on Friday, July 15. included a brief look at life with Hay, 22 months, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Gigi Hadid with her daughter Khai. Courtesy Gigi Hadid/Instagram

In one of the photos, Hadid Khai put her tiny fingers to her mom’s face. “Aaaaa, Kai’s legs 🥰❤️❤️❤️😍”, — makeup artist Grace Lee commented on the picture.

The California native and former One Direction singer, 29, dated between 2015 and 2021, welcoming their first child in September 2020.

“She watches everything, she’s always learning, she’s always looking. She’s just amazing,” Hadid told InStyle about her little girl in a February profile. “It’s wild. A lot of my mom friends feel the same way, and we’re approaching the first couple of years [with our kids]. You’re obsessed with them, but sometimes you turn around and say, “Oh, my God. Where did you come from?”… [My friends and I] talk only about children and sleep and which bottles don’t leak. One of them said, “Hey, have you ever wanted to have dinner without the kids?” I’m like, “Yeah, girl. Let’s go.'”

While Frankie’s Bikinis co-designer kept her life with Kai a relative secret, with the exception of a few tributes on social media, her famous entourage, including stepsister Alana Hadid and Next in Fashion co-host Tan France, admired what a loving parent she had become.

“She’s an amazing mom. I got so much advice from her,” the Queer Eye character told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview in May, saying that he “of course” dated Kai. “She became a mom before I became a parent, for example, seven months before [my son Ismail was born]. So, she was the first person who sent me a package with all the things my child might need. It was so sweet.”

France, who welcomed her baby boy with husband Rob France in July 2021, even told us that the voice actress Never Have I Ever included in her sweet care package after Ismail’s arrival.

“If you’re not a parent, you don’t know this, but [there is a product] called Baby Brezza, which is a machine that helps you prepare the formula [that she sent] very quickly,” the stylist added. at this time. “She [also] included a sound machine, bibs, pacifiers and anything else I might need.”

Yolanda Hadid’s eldest daughter and Malik were working on becoming Kai’s joint parents after their separation in October 2021.

“They don’t live together, but Zayn often visits Gigi and Khai at the Pennsylvania farm when they’re there,” a source told us in June, noting that the exes are doing “everything possible” to make their situation work for their daughter’s benefit. “They like to spend time away from the city because it’s safer, quieter and more exclusive.”