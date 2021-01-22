Gigi Hadid shared a photo with her daughter for 4 months!

Gigi unveiled a snapshot of her and her daughter via her Instagram story! Indeed, her little one was celebrating her four months!

The beautiful Gigi Hadid has melted the web today! The 25-year-old supermodel posted a stunning photo of herself with her daughter. A snapshot shared on the occasion of her 4 months!

This Thursday, January 21, 2020, Gigi Hadid caused a sensation on Instagram by posting a very rare photo of her daughter! A black and white shot on which we could see the mother giving a tender kiss to her little princess!

A post on the occasion of Le bout de chou’s 4 months, as we can guess from the text that the beautiful Gigi wrote to accompany the photo. “My daughter, 4 months old and the best child! »She captioned.

A beautiful statement that the beautiful Gigi Hadid makes to her daughter! So we let you in turn admire the mother-daughter photo below! Warning the eyes…

GIGI HADID UNVEILS A PHOTO OF HER PREGNANT IN FULL PARADE

A few days ago, via her Instagram feed, the beautiful Gigi Hadid posted a photo of her from a year ago! A cliché on which we could see the beautiful blonde parading on a catwalk for the French brand Jacquemus!

a post the latter captioned: “It’s exactly a year ago today!” My little girl was inside! “A little flashback that her fans on Instagram were able to appreciate!

Indeed, in barely 3 days, Gigi’s post has already accumulated more than 6 million likes on the social network… A real record! The comments are also very numerous. And above all, each more adorable than the next! Indeed, they are definitely eager to find the beautiful Gigi Hadid on the catwalks!

An enthusiasm that will therefore please Bella Hadid’s big sister!