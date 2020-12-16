Gigi Hadid reveals her night with a bottle of wine!

Do you know what Gigi Hadid’s cute sin is: red wine! Yes, the pretty model easily falls for a good bottle! What better way to start the evening than a good glass of red wine? Anyway, that’s what Gigi Hadid seems to think!

Gigi Hadid is a happy young mother.

Indeed, the pretty model is now the mother of a little girl.

Yep, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their first child in September. And as much to say that their baby was covered with gifts!

Indeed, he still received, among other things, bouquets of roses, and a Versace t-shirt! Incredible, right?

And although she does regret her pregnant belly, Gigi Hadid is very happy to have given birth. And for good reason: she can once again enjoy a good glass of red wine!

Yep, what better way to start the evening than a good glass of wine?

Don’t panic, we’ll tell you more straight away!

GIGI HADID UNVEILS HIS PERFECT EVENING WITH A GOOD BOTTLE OF WINE!

Now that she has given birth, Gigi Hadid can indulge in food and drink again!

Yes, like many of us, the pretty blonde will be able to enjoy a flute of champagne on New Year’s Eve! Very cool !

But what the model still likes best is a glass of red wine.

Yes, to start the perfect evening, nothing beats a good glass of wine.

Indeed, on Instagram, the young mother unveiled a snapshot of her ideal Tuesday evening.

On the program, therefore, a small scented candle and a glass of wine from a good family bottle! Yep, Gigi doesn’t drink just any wine, she drinks Chateau Darius Hadid! Class!

Especially since the pretty blonde enjoys it in a glass bearing her initials!

Yes, we don’t do things halfway at the Hadids!



