Gigi Hadid returns to work after becoming a mother

Gigi Hadid reveals that being a mom is a ‘job like no other’ after returning to the world of modeling

Gigi Hadid revealed on Instagram Stories that she is “back to work” as a supermodel, who recently welcomed her first daughter, with Zayn Malik.

In fact, it has been a beautiful few months for the young lovebirds, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, as the couple welcomed their first baby, a girl, in September as we reported on Somagnews.

Since then, the new parents have given their beloved daughter their full attention, and while we still don’t know Baby ZiGi’s name or what she looks like, Gigi Hadid shares some photos of her little munchkin on Instagram, while protecting her face.

Gigi Hadid back to modeling

The 25-year-old supermodel has officially returned to work, Gigi Hadid herself revealed via Instagram Stories. Sharing a video of herself relaxing on the black couch in her office.

Gigi Hadid looked ravishing as ever in a simple white t-shirt while her hair was center-free and using filters to add shine to her face, the dark makeup with pink undertones made the new mom look ethereal.

In her caption, Gigi Hadid wrote: “I would say going back to work, but being a mom is a job like no other. GO BACK TO THE OFFICE.”

Meanwhile, in her Instagram post to announce the arrival of Baby ZiGi to her fans, the model had written as her caption: “Our girl joined us on the earthly side this weekend and has already changed our world. So in love “.

The published black and white photo saw Baby ZiGi’s tiny hand steal the spotlight. During Halloween, Gigi Hadid had shared the cutest photo of her and Zayn Malik holding their baby in her arms like a proud daddy.



