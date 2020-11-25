Gigi Hadid powers the famous model Halima!

Gigi Hadid gave her support to the famous model Halima! The beautiful blonde also made him a very nice declaration of friendship!

Via her Instagram story, today Gigi Hadid lent her support to her friend, the top model Halima!

On Wednesday November 24, 2020, Gigi Hadid posted a photo of top model Halima via her Instagram story! An image accompanied by a long text of support for sister!

“Everyone should check out Halima’s Instagram Story now! It is so important, as a veil wearer or not, to reflect and get back on track with what feels authentic to us, that is the only way to truly feel fulfilled. (…) ”

Gigi Hadid also added, “My sister Halima, you have inspired me since the day I met you and you continue to make me proud. Keep shining. I love you. “A beautiful declaration of love!

GIGI HADID MELTS THE CANVAS WITH A PHOTO OF HER AND HER DAUGHTER

The day before, Gigi Hadid posted a wonderful and rare photo of her and her daughter! A cliché that her Instagram followers loved! Indeed, the post already has more than 7 million likes, a real record for the beautiful blonde!

The comments are also very numerous!

“Gigi Hadid is just naturally gorgeous, she’s a great mom too… It shows! “Or:” But what a beauty this Gigi, I’m sure her daughter is her spitting image too! ”

We can thus read on the social network of the beautiful 25-year-old blonde! Messages all more positive than the others and which will therefore please the young mother!

We let you admire the photo in question of the mother and the daughter below!



