Gigi Hadid pays tribute to her makeup arist Erin Parsons

Gigi Hadid paid tribute to her makeup artist Erin Parsons, who taught her all about makeup.

The 25-year-old announced in her Instagram stories that she wishes Erin, with whom she worked on her collection for the Maybelline brand, a happy birthday and described her as a “make-up genius” and a “great friend” .

The beauty wrote next to a snapshot in which she and Erin can be seen at Anna Sui applying her make-up in 2015: “Happy Birthday to my make-up partner (she helped me so much in the development of the GIGI x MAYBELLINE collection) and while creating my dream glam looks come true she taught me so much about makeup, makeup history, fashion history and old Hollywood, I could list more according to her, she’s a makeup genius @erinparsonsmakeup. ”

The blonde beauty, who had her first baby together with her partner Zayn Malik in September, also revealed that Erin’s glamorous looks would always have a positive effect on her “self-confidence”.