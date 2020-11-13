Gigi Hadid: Mother Yolanda Hadid celebrates goodness!

On her Instagram account, Yolanda Hadid, Gigi Hadid’s mom shared photos where she decided to celebrate kindness with her daughter!

On social networks, Yolanda Hadid, the mother of Gigi Hadid is very active. She does not hesitate to share photos or videos on the web. But that’s not all. She also shows up from time to time with her daughters.

This Friday, November 13, Yolanda Hadid shared two new photos on her Instagram account. She struck a pose with Gigi Hadid in her arms. At first, the pretty blonde showed off with a blue puffer jacket, blue jeans and a white beanie.

For her part, Gigi Hadid also opted for a black puffer jacket as well as black jeans and a large blue t-shirt. The two appeared really very close on the social network. They also displayed themselves with their mask.

With this shot, the young woman has collected more than 55,000 “likes” in just three hours from her fans. In the comments, they complimented the model and her pretty mom!

GIGI HADID MORE COMPLICE THAN EVER BY HIS MOM’S SIDE

On October 9, Gigi Hadid’s mother celebrated her granddaughter’s 24th birthday. But that’s not all. She also wanted to share a lovely message with him. Yolanda Hadid told her all her love.

On Instagram, she shared: “Happy 24th birthday my love… .. you are celebrated today and every day since the day you were born. I’m so proud of the amazing person that you are ”.

Gigi Hadid’s mom also added, “And amazing things you’ve accomplished in your life. Thank you for all the love and the light you bring to my life and everyone who crosses your path. ”

Finally, she also concluded: “I pray that every day Love, Health and Happiness will come to you… .. I love you my little girl forever”. A lovely post that had collected over 246,000 “likes”.



