Gigi Hadid may have missed Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday party, but it looks like they haven’t cooled off yet

Sounds like a Gatsby-esque party.

Last week Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his 48th birthday in Beverly Hills, California. The actor was surrounded by friends from the industry at a party dedicated to his important day, but one person was unexpectedly absent from the event. DiCaprio’s new love, Gigi Hadid, was rumored not to attend the Revenant actor’s big party, but apparently that doesn’t mean they haven’t cooled off yet.

According to Page Six, DiCaprio’s birthday party was attended by megastars such as Bradley Cooper, LeBron James and Mick Jagger. However, Hadid’s absence was something remarkable, as the romance between the supermodel and DiCaprio was heating up after a date at Fashion Week. Fortunately, according to People Magazine, it doesn’t look like Hadid and the Oscar winner are announcing their departure anytime soon. It is reported that Hadid lives in New York and therefore sees DiCaprio whenever he can when he goes to the east coast.

The two have been romantically linked since DiCaprio’s four-year relationship with model Camila Morrone ended this summer. Rumors about the “Don’t Look Up” star and Hadid began circulating in early September, and they subsequently spent time together during Fashion Week and celebrated the creepy season with a duet at a Halloween party. It seems that things are still going well for this influential couple, and who knows what the holidays will bring.

While it seems like she’s having fun dating DiCaprio, Hadid’s top priority is being a mom to her baby, whom she shares with One Direction graduate Zayn Malik. Malik and Hadid had a long-term relationship over and over again, and Hadid gave birth to their daughter Khai in September 2020. The two broke off their relationship in 2021.

When DiCaprio is not in a romantic relationship with Hadid, he is working on a lot of upcoming projects. The actor has completed filming his newest Martin Scorsese film, The Killers of the Flower Moon, which will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May, and later next year it will be available for viewing to AppleTV+ subscribers. The actor is also set to star in a Jim Jones biopic for MGM and will team up with Scorsese again for a film about Theodore Roosevelt.

We’ll keep up to date with the latest details of this promising romance, but in the meantime there are several places where you can catch this new couple. Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest film, Don’t Look Up, is currently available to watch on a Netflix subscription. In addition, Gigi Hadid played a memorable cameo role in the youth comedy show Never Have I Ever, which is also available on Netflix. For more information about other upcoming projects that will appear on the streamer, be sure to check out our article about the release dates of films on Netflix.