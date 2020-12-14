Gigi Hadid makes statement to Taylor Swift on her birthday

In the story of her Instagram account, Gigi Hadid celebrated the birthday of her great-friend Taylor Swift. She paid tribute to him!

Between Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid, it’s a very great friendship! The top model celebrates her 31st birthday in the story of her Instagram account.

There are friendships you would never suspect. Especially the one between Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift. And yet, the two pretty blondes are inseparable.

In any case, that’s what Gigi Hadid fans learned in her latest Instagram story. And for good reason, the young mother wished her her birthday.

Indeed, the interpreter of Shake It Off blew out his 31st candle this Sunday, December 13. So, Zayn Malik’s companion could not miss this important day.

So the supermodel – one of the most requested in Fashion Week – showed off a stunning photo of them.

Thus, the young woman accompanied her shot with a nice message. “Happy birthday my T! I wish us all the best so that we can celebrate it together, ”she wrote.

Gigi Hadid also added, “I love you so much. And as if that weren’t enough, the model unveiled a black and white video.

So we can see the two women hugging each other. In the evening, they have fun. And of course, never far from each other!

GIGI HADID IS DISCREET

In any case, Gigi Hadid’s story turns out to be rather rare. Since her daughter was born, from her relationship with the former One Direction singer, she has been very discreet.

Indeed, Zayn Malik’s girlfriend prefers to live the first months of her motherhood in her corner. Behind closed doors. What we can all understand, by the way.

So the pretty blonde talks to her millions of Instagram followers every now and then. Quite simply, she is much less active than her little sister, Bella Hadid.



