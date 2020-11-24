Gigi Hadid lovely in her long checked coat she adores!

25-year-old top model Gigi Hadid is a fan of her long checkered coat by Isabel Marrant! Indeed, it is the favorite of her collection!

Gigi Hadid is a fan of her new coat! Indeed, via her Instagram story, the beautiful blonde even indicated that it was her “favorite”!

This Wednesday, November 24, Gigi Hadid posted a photo of her via her Instagram story! A shot on which we could see the great fall look of the beautiful blonde!

Indeed, the young mother wore jeans and a white sweater, but above all a magnificent blue checked coat! A piece by Isabel Marrant, the French ready-to-wear brand!

Thus, in the caption of her post, Gigi Hadid wrote the following sentence: “My favorite”, while taking the time to tag the brand! We let you admire the shot in question below!

GIGI HADID SHARES A RARE PHOTO OF HER BABY

Since becoming a mother, Gigi Hadid rarely reveals pictures of her baby! Thus, Internet users were delighted to see that yesterday, the beautiful blonde shared an image of herself and her daughter!

A snapshot the 25-year-old supermodel captioned: “A whole new kind of busyness and fatigue” but she’s my best friend so she saw the Christmas decorations early on! ”

A cliché that literally melts the web … Indeed, you only have to read the comments under Gigi Hadid’s post to realize it!

“What a wonderful photo of Gigi and her baby, you can tell she is an amazing mom! “” This photo is too beautiful, her daughter looks so cute! »We can read on the mother’s social network!

Comments that will therefore please the main concerned! We let you admire the shot in question in your turn below



