Gigi Hadid looks very sexy and cute lingerie on Instagram!

In Story of her Instagram account, Gigi Hadid posted a photo where she displayed herself really sexy in lingerie. She caused a sensation!

Last September, Gigi Hadid gave birth to her first child. This is an adorable little girl who already seems to make her very, very happy. She has also made the presentations on Instagram to the delight of her fans.

On the other hand, Gigi Hadid decided not to reveal the face of her little girl. Indeed, she wishes to preserve this private side. It will probably take patience for her to change her mind.

On Instagram, Gigi Hadid said when her daughter arrived: “Our daughter reached the other side of the earth this weekend. And she has already changed our world. I am so in love ”. A lovely message.

If her little one seems to fill her with happiness, the young woman does not put her pro projects aside. Indeed, she continues to do photo shoots. And the least that can be said is that she looks like she lost the pounds from her pregnancy.

GIGI HADID FEELING WITH HER DREAM BODY ON INSTAGRAM

This Wednesday, November 25, Gigi Hadid shared a new photo in Story from her Instagram account. The pretty blonde showed off a shot from a shoot where she looked really sexy.

The young mother took the pose in her underwear. She thus unveiled her dream body but also her completely flat stomach. One thing is certain, she raised the temperature on the social network.

Just because she became a mom doesn’t mean that she forgets that sexy side she always had. On the other hand, his fans are asking questions. Some people wonder if she also did this shoot before or after her pregnancy.

It must be said that she appears with her looks from before in the photo. Very thin, she was also unanimous among her fans!



