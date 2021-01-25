Gigi Hadid is proud of her looks as a young mom!

Pretty Gigi Hadid loves her new mom look on social media! We give you more details. Gigi Hadid loves her young mom look!

At 25, the pretty model and her sweetheart Zayn Malik have become the proud parents of a little girl. Gigi Hadid gave birth to a baby girl a few months ago.

The young parents then shared a photo on social networks to announce the birth of their baby. But at the moment we don’t know much about their child.

Indeed, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have decided to remain very discreet. Thus, we do not know the exact date of birth of the little girl.

Also, we have never seen her face before. But we finally know what her name is. Indeed the young woman modified her bio on Instagram where she now wrote “Khai’s mother”.

GIGI HADID PROUD TO BE A MOM

Gigi Hadid is still very active on social networks. Thus, failing to see the face of her daughter, we discover at least her daily life as a young mother.

And the 25-year-old seems very proud of her new role. On Instagram, she shared a Story where we see her wearing a sweater with the word “Mama” written on it.

Khai’s mother is therefore very proud of her new role. In fact, the young woman often shares photos of her loving moments with her daughter.

Gigi Hadid also doesn’t hesitate to strike a pose with her daughter in her arms. Obviously she is very careful not to show her face.

After waiting for many months, we discovered the first name of the little girl. Zayn Malik and his wife therefore chose to call him Khai.

Maybe we can see his face soon! Case to be continued.