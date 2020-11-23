Gigi Hadid is preparing amazing surprise for her daughter

Gigi Hadid already knows how to do it with her little girl! Indeed, the wiser she is, the more she has the right to surprises …

The young mother knows how to remain discreet about her private life! Thus, we know almost nothing that this child born last September!

Between the date and the first name, we do not really know this little being who makes Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik very happy! We just know it’s a girl! It’s a start, is not it ?

However, this birth has just made the buzz on Instagram! Indeed, the young parents received millions of likes under the post as well as many congratulatory messages! Wow!

Gigi Hadid’s daughter also received very nice gifts from her friends! Taylor Swift even made a silk blanket with her own hands! Well done !

GIGI HADID GIVES A SURPRISE TO HIS LITTLE DAUGHTER!

Although we do not know much about this baby, Gigi Hadid still gave us little details at the end of the weekend! Very cool !

Indeed, the pretty mother shared with us on Instagram a photo showing her with her daughter. We can see her look very cool, but rather stylish!

Then in the rest of the series of photos, Gigi Hadid showed her Christmas decoration! Too handsome. We love it, don’t you?

So the cute little family can already enjoy the Christmas atmosphere! We hope the little girl will like it from the top of her one month old!

This decoration was made for her! This is a surprise from her mom who decided to reward her because she was super good!

We find it too cute!



