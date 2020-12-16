Gigi Hadid is dating her daughter for the very first time!

Yesterday, Gigi Hadid made a very remarkable outing with her daughter in the streets of New York! You will see, the star is sublime.

This Tuesday, December 15, Gigi Hadid drew all eyes by strolling for the first time her daughter in the streets of New York. And she also fiercely protected her baby from the paparazzi flashes!

Gigi Hadid is one of the highest paid top models on the planet to date! Like her sister Bella, the pretty blonde walks the runway for the biggest fashion designers.

And it is also increasing its partnerships with the most prestigious brands. But in recent months, the star has been very low key.

And for good reason, last September Gigi Hadid and her darling Zayn Malik welcomed their first child: a little girl. Wanting to protect her from the tabloids, the young parents refused to reveal her first name. Not even his face.

But yesterday, a big surprise in New York! Anwar Hadid’s sister went out for a walk with her baby not far from her home.

Obviously, all the paparazzi were on top! Unfortunately for them, they failed to photograph the model’s daughter bundled up in her stroller.

GIGI HADID: HIS DAUGHTER STEALS HIM THE STAR!

As you can see, Gigi Hadid gave yet another style lesson! For her little outing, she also bet on a newsboy-style cap that matched perfectly with all of her outfit.

Opting for comfort, the pretty blonde has also bet on a sublime black coat without forgetting the ultra trendy boots. On Twitter, Internet users have unanimously validated her look of the day.

A few hours later, Gigi Hadid took the opportunity to shop with her sister Bella. The two seemed very happy to meet again.

Pandemic obliges, the two stars did not take off their masks for a single moment.



