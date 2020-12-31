Gigi Hadid: her very first photo as a model revealed!

On Instagram, Gigi Hadid unveiled her first photo as a pro model! A photo that dates back to when she was a child!

On Instagram, Gigi Hadid unveiled her very first photo as a pro model! The young mother was only a child then!

Very close to her community, this Wednesday, December 30, Gigi Hadid addressed her subscribers via her Instagram story to ask them which photo they wanted to see or see again!

Thus, a subscriber to the young woman of 25 years asked the latter for her first photo as a pro model! So, the latter happened immediately!

Indeed, the young mother Gigi Hadid posted a photo of her child! It was indeed a former advertising campaign for the Guess brand! We let you admire the shot in question below!

GIGI HADID: HER PHOTO OF HER AND HER DAUGHTER IN THE SNOW MAKES A SENSATION

Gigi Hadid posted a cute photo of herself in the streets of New York a few days ago via her Instagram feed! A photo on which we could also see his little girl in a stroller!

The 25-year-old supermodel captioned her post as follows: “her first snowflakes! »A post that Internet users loved! Indeed, the publication in question already has more than 6 million likes, a real record for the young woman!

The comments are also very numerous! “This wonderful photo under the snow Gigi Hadid! Enjoy the snow! “” This photo is too beautiful, you are lucky to have snow! ”

Can we read on the social network of the beautiful blonde! Comments all more adorable than the others and which will therefore please Gigi! We let you admire the photo in question of the mother and her daughter below!



