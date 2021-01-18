Gigi Hadid: Has her relationship with Zayn Malik changed?

Since Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik gave birth to their daughter, their relationship has changed a lot. With the arrival of their daughter, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik had to readjust their dating habits. Their relationship has changed a lot.

Between Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, it’s crazy love. Indeed, the two lovebirds never stop caring for each other as much as possible.

However, the most requested fashion week supermodel and the former One Direction member admitted something.

In short, their relationship has taken a new turn since the arrival of their child. With a baby in the middle, the couple couldn’t enjoy as usual.

So that’s what our colleagues at Elle magazine reveal. But one thing is certain, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik still love each other like they did on day one.

Especially since the model and the singer would get along wonderfully. By the way, this is especially when it comes to their daughter, whose name has not been released.

“They share the same values ​​when it comes to culture, family and parenthood,” a source explained. Before adding, “Gigi and Zayn both have very close relationships with their families. ”

So, the latter “raising their daughter in this same loving environment is very important to them”. They think it’s the best for her.

GIGI HADID IS IN ANGELS

What about Gigi Hadid? Some women cannot adapt to their new role as mom. For Zayn Malik’s sweetheart, there would be no problem.

“Motherhood has come to Gigi with such ease,” added the source, in her interview with Elle magazine. Then she explained that she “is so natural”.

In any case, nothing could make Gigi Hadid happier. Especially since with Zayn, everything is rolling! “Things are going really well between them and they are both so happy.”