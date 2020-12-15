Gigi Hadid: Did Taylor Swift Reveal Her Baby’s Name?

Has singer Taylor Swift revealed Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s baby name? We tell you everything! Artist Taylor Swift may have just revealed Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s baby name!

Last September, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik became the proud parents of a little girl. A news which filled with joy the fans of the two stars.

Especially since Gigi Hadid and her darling were very discreet during the pregnancy. In fact, the couple still remain so when it comes to their private life.

Thus, since the birth of their daughter, the fans were entitled to a few pictures of the little one, without ever seeing her face. And the two parents still have not revealed their baby’s first name.

But instead of waiting for them to reveal the girl’s first name, fans decided to investigate. And they seem pretty sure they’ve found the little girl’s name!

GIGI HADID: HIS DAUGHTER’S FIRST NAME REVEALED?

Thus, it was Taylor Swift who would have sold the wick. Indeed, the singer would then have revealed the information in her latest album Evermore.

You should know that in the past, the singer had already revealed the first name of the 3rd child of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. According to fans, she would have done the same for Gigi Hadid’s daughter.

Here is the theory of a user on Twitter. August is the 8th Folklore song. And Gigi had posted on Instagram a photo with the caption “August, while waiting for our daughter.” The 8th track on the Evermore album is Dorothea. What if Gigi’s baby name is Dorothea? »We can read.

Taylor Swift had indeed written Betty in reference to the first name of Blake Lively’s baby. Gigi Hadid fans therefore believe she did the same with the first name of her life. To be continued!



