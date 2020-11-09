Gigi Hadid cooks alongside Gordon Ramsay on Instagram!

On Instagram, Gigi Hadid posted a photo in her Story, to wish the birthday of her friend and chef, Gordon Ramsay!

Gigi Hadid is a golden friend. The pretty blonde who became a mom had a fond thought for Gordon Ramsay on his birthday, then!

So she grabbed her Instagram account to write him a loving message. Zayn Malik’s sweetheart dedicated one of her latest Stories to her on social media.

The pretty blonde wrote: “Happy birthday to the one and only Gordon Ramsay. I wish you all the best. My legend! She wrote.

The message was accompanied by a photo of the young woman alongside her longtime friend. The image is taken from a show for MasterChef, which Gigi Hadid had participated in, therefore.

The two friends have known each other for several years. In 2016, the young woman participated in the cooking show alongside other celebrities, and it was the supermodel who won the competition with her New York burger!

GIGI HADID QUEEN OF THE BURGER AND CONGRATULATED BY GORDON RAMSAY

In addition to being a successful model, Gigi Hadid is a foodie. The proof, when she participates in Master Chef, she wins hands down the first prize!

In 2016, she faced model Devon Windsor, an angel from Victoria’s Secrets. The pretty blonde was fighting for The Global Lyme Alliance for Lyme Disease for Gigi.

And the young woman therefore offered Gordon Ramsay and Christina Tosi a beef burger. With jalapeño peppers, therefore, marinated with a nest of fried onions. Accompanied by potato chips. Just that !

The young woman who grew up in New York has always been passionate about burger. “I tested a burger a week to try to find the best. I’ve always said that you need to eat healthy to stay in good shape. And eat a burger to stay sane, “said the young woman.

A winning bet, therefore, for the young woman who had won $ 25,000. For the association she defended! So, well done Gigi.



