Gigi Hadid celebrates 1st year of Jacquemus fashion show!

Gigi Hadid was in a nostalgic mood yesterday. On the Web, she has just published a sensational snapshot of her past fashion show for Jacquemus.

1 year ago, Gigi Hadid confirmed her status as a fashion icon through the Jacquemus show. Nostalgic, the pretty blonde took the opportunity to unveil an incredible photo of the show on her Instagram account.

To date, who does not know Gigi Hadid? Like her sister Bella and her brother Anwar, she is one of the most sought-after models in the fashion world.

Born in Los Angeles on April 23, 1995, the pretty blonde grew up in a wealthy and close-knit family. As a reminder, his father is the famous real estate developer Mohamed Hadid.

Her mother named Yolanda Foster also made a career in modeling. The businesswoman with many strings to her bow is also developing her talents as an interior designer.

Very quickly, thanks to her allure and her pretty face, many brands approached the beautiful Gigi. At the age of 16, the pretty blonde signed with the prestigious agency IMG Models.

In 2012, it is the consecration. Gigi Hadid then becomes the face of Guess! This is also the start of its meteoric rise. The young woman becomes – thereafter – the muse of many designers.

The model multiplies collaborations and works for Chanel, Versace or even Balmain (to name a few brands). 1 year ago, Jacquemus unveiled his new collection during Paris Fashion Week.

Gigi Hadid who was one of the star models of the show obviously attracted all eyes during the parade. Nostalgic, the young woman published – a few hours ago – a snapshot that caused a sensation on the Web!

GIGI HADID PASSES EVERYBODY ON THE JACQUEMUS SHOW!

As you can see, Gigi Hadid was stunning! Dressed in a gorgeous trendy white dress, the pretty blonde put everyone in her pocket in a snap.

You could say that that day, Bella’s sister even eclipsed all the other models. During her visit, the young woman also made a gesture – worthy of a great advertisement – which did not go unnoticed!

To end her show in style, the daughter of Mohamed Hadid elegantly folded down her dream hair in the back. In a few seconds, Gigi Hadid created “THE” moment of the Jacquemus fashion show!

And in great secrecy, the star was also pregnant with her 1st child. “A year ago today (…). My little girl was inside, ”Gigi Hadid captioned her incredible shot.

“Iconic, what a great moment”, we can read in the comments thread of his publication. But also: “What a beauty, you marked the history of the brand”.

THE STAR FOCUSES ON HER FAMILY LIFE!

For several months, Gigi Hadid has been very discreet in the media! If the pandemic has undermined some of her plans, it is mainly to take care of her little girl that the young woman has decided to ease off.

As a reminder last September, the star and her darling Zayn Malik welcomed their first child. But to this day, no one knows the toddler’s first name.

While Gigi Hadid does her utmost to protect her privacy, it is not uncommon to see her walking with her baby in the streets of New York. And obviously, the top model is doing very well!