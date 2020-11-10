Gigi Hadid: Bella Hadid on the cover of Vogue Japan!

On Instagram, Bella Hadid, sister of Gigi Hadid, has just unveiled the cover of Vogue Japan, in which she is in the front page

Despite the Covid-19, life does not stop. Of course, culture cannot offer what it wants to its audiences, whether it be movie shows, concerts, and the like. On the other hand, models can continue to shoot to offer sublime Unes to the most prestigious magazines. Proof of this is with Bella Hadid, sister of Gigi Hadid, posing for the cover of Vogue Japan.

Americans have a lot to be proud of. Indeed, they have several models, men and women, always in great demand to appear on the covers of certain books. But in France too we can be proud.

Indeed, even if we do not have Gigi Hadid, Nabilla is there to restore the image. The darling of Thomas, having been chosen by Elle Arabia to appear on the front page of their last issue. Admittedly, this is a magazine that is not in France, but the woman on the front is indeed from us and that is the most important!

Of course, most will say that we reassure ourselves as much as we can. Something that we fully assume. Despite everything, this does not prevent us from finding models from other countries all as beautiful as each other.

This also applies to Gigi Hadid’s sister as you will be able to see below.



