Gigi Hadid announced the first name of her 4-month birth!

Four months after the birth of her daughter, the top model Gigi Hadid and her companion Zayn Malik revealed her first name.

Last September, Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik became parents for the first time. Four months later, they reveal their daughter’s first name.

Better late than never ! Until now, model Gigi Hadid has cultivated the mystery of her daughter’s first name.

In fact, Bella Hadid’s big sister refused to reveal more details about her little princess. Announcing her birth was enough for him.

Thus, the one who shares the life of singer Zayn Malik, former member of the group One Direction, made sure to never show it on social media.

However, Gigi Hadid never shied away from sharing adorable photos of herself. If you can never make out your face, you can still melt in front of the clichés.

This Friday, January 22, however, the pretty blonde decided to confide in her subscribers. In short, the young mother has finally given her fans what they have been waiting for: her daughter’s first name.

As usual, however, the latter did so in a very subtle way. And for good reason, she revealed it in her bio on Instagram.

So we can read the following message: “Khai’s mom”. A sentence that can be translated as: “Khai’s mom. ”

GIGI HADID LIVES ON A LITTLE CLOUD

So, we have to believe that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have given a lot of thought to the idea of ​​revealing their child’s first name. And they took the necessary time to think it over.

Last September, however, the two lovebirds wereted no time in announcing the birth of their little one.

“Our daughter joined us on Earth this weekend and she has already changed our world,” they said on Instagram, overjoyed.

By the way, did you know that Gigi Hadid did not give birth in the hospital? To bring her daughter into the world, she preferred to give birth to her on her mother’s farm. In short, a place that is dear to him.