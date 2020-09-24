Gigi Hadid and Zayn promote their daughter with photos

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik took to their social networks to announce that their daughter had already arrived in the world, the young people became first-time parents at the weekend, but until today they shared the happy news with their fans. Owww.

Great emotion caused the announcement of the pregnancy of Gigi Hadid, the super model was going to be a mother and it was revealed that her baby’s father was her boyfriend Zayn Malik, it was speculated that the couple resumed their courtship in mid-December 2019.

Hadid spent these important months in her family ranch, surrounded by comforts, nature and through her social networks she shared her diet, day-to-day and photographs next to Malik.

After a few months, the first daughter of the Malik Hadid has already arrived in the world, last weekend Bella’s sister gave birth to the little girl, who has received thousands of messages of love for her arrival in the world.

GIGI HADID AND ZAYN MALIK SHARE THE FIRST PHOTOS OF THEIR DAUGHTER.

The proud parents decided to share their excitement for the birth of their baby. Gigi Hadid took her Instagram account and posted a tender image showing the hands of mother and daughter, the figure on the catwalks expressed her feelings with a few words in the description:

Our little girl joined us on earth this weekend and has already changed our world. I’m so in love

Zayn Malik could not be left behind and published on his social networks the first image of him with his little girl, in the black and white photograph the baby holds one of her father’s fingers very tightly and the singer’s hands stand out thanks to his tattoos The former One Direction member wrote a message for his first daughter:

Our girl is here, healthy and beautiful

The interpreter of ‘Pillowtalk’ said that he had no words to express what he felt, that it is an impossible task to explain his feelings at the moment, the British artist concluded by saying:

The love I feel for this little human is beyond my comprehension, grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and grateful for the life we ​​will have together

The posts of Gigi and her partner already have more than 10 million likes, Internet users also expressed their love for the new member of the family, wishing the parents a long life and full of happy moments.



