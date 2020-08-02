Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik show their love like this

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are shortly after being parents, the couple revealed a very romantic photo. Since the social isolation began, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been enjoying the pregnancy of the model on the farm that the Hadid family owns in Pennsylvania, United States.

The young couple has not revealed other details of their baby, they are preparing a documentary so that their fans can live an experience of this great moment that will mark their lives.

Through his Instagram account, Gigi Hadid shared with her more than 55 million followers an image next to Zayn Malik, the singer and the model appear giving each other a tender kiss, in the description you can read:

In the snapshot, Zayn wears a black T-shirt and his tattoos draw a lot of attention, his hair sports a rebellious hairstyle, while Gigi wears a more colorful outfit, with a red, white and blue striped shirt.

All the love of her fans and followers was made present with messages, referring to the love that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik reflect, the stars are just a short time from receiving their first baby. Owww.

Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, Antoni Porowski, Alana Hadid, and other stars celebrated the couple’s show of affection, they commented some words of affection in the post that so far has more than 8 million likes. Zayn and Gigi is the first that the super model has shared for three days, in the latest posts in her Instagram feed photos of her work with makeup and clothing campaigns are appreciated.



