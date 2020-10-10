Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have their first date as parents

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid enjoyed a romantic date as a couple and organize a dinner to celebrate their new life as parents.

The couple welcomed their first daughter together last September, although the name and identity of the baby have not been released, both have expressed their happiness for their family on social media. Until now, they have been kept private, but the night before they enjoyed a romantic evening as Mom and Dad.

Through her personal Instagram account, Gigi Hadid shared a series of photos of the romantic date she enjoyed with her boyfriend Zayn Malik, father of her baby. The model decided to cook for both and shared details about her daughter, apparently both are passing the maternity quarantine on the farm of the model’s family.

Gigi shared some Stories to show off her cooking skills and revealed the process behind the recipe she prepared for her partner, dinner consisted of butter chicken and pasta in mushroom sauce. Fatherhood has kept them busy, but they decided to take time for the two of them, although the model assured that she missed her baby.

GIGI AND ZAYN ENJOY A ROMANTIC EVENING

Gigi accompanied her posts with an emotional message: “Mom and Dad’s first date”, explained that her daughter was under the care of her mother, the appointment was made from her home to be close to her, who stayed with her grandmother Yolanda Hadid in one of the rooms. The model also celebrated her younger sister, Bella Hadid, who is having her birthday. The celeb shared some photos of her childhood through her social networks.

So far, neither of them have officially introduced their baby, according to the E! News, both want to keep their daughter’s upbringing private, so they continue the quarantine away from the media and from the comfort of the field. The couple took a big step in their relationship, their romance began in 2015 and although they had a break in 2018, at the beginning of this year they managed to reconcile and start a family.

The couple has not officially presented their baby, but they have shared some photos on their social networks of their daughter.



