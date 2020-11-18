Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid look like two drops of water!

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid look very similar. A fan account of the two models posted a photo that leaves no room for doubt!

In the Hadid family, we ask for the two sisters, Gigi and Bella. They may be a year apart, the two young women look like two drops of water.

If Bella Hadid has long opted for a flamboyant brown, The Weekend ex is actually blonde. Just like her big sister, Gigi.

Smaller, Gigi and Bella were therefore carbon copies. On Instagram, a fan account of the Hadid sisters posted a photo of the two sisters when they were just children.

The two blond heads therefore display the same haircut, the same smile, as well as the same uniform. So there is no denying it, the Hadid sisters are carbon copies.

Even today, the two young women who grow up in the same environment are often compared because they are so similar. To top it off, Gigi and Bella have much the same broken voice.

GIGI HADID AND BELLA, A STUNNING RESEMBLANCE

The photo shared by Gigi Hadid’s fan account was liked so much, that the model himself shared it in her Instagram Story, therefore. A great recognition!

While the two Hadid sisters are like two drops of water, their other sister is not really them. Indeed, Bella and Gigi have a sister named Alana Hadid, therefore.

The latter is the daughter of Mohammed Hadid and Mary Butler. The 36-year-old, who is also a very famous model and stylist, therefore does not have the same features as the two smaller ones.

But that doesn’t detract from the charm of the American supermodel, then. The young woman posed for the jewelry brand Colette Jewelry. She is also the head of the Current Moji brand, for which she holds the position of stylist, designer and professional buyer.



