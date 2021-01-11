Gigi Hadid already dresses her little girl in very classy way

Gigi Hadid’s little girl’s wardrobe is getting bigger! This weekend, the young mother shared with us her new Fendi outfit and the princess is already very, very classy for her age!

Followed by more than 62 million followers on her Instagram account, the sublime model Gigi Hadid does not stop talking about her! And for good reason …

Voted Mom of the Year by MTV magazine, Gigi Hadid is showing off every day more radiant than ever. And yes, it must be said that the role of mom suits him!

Like mother, like daughter, Gigi wants to share her sense of fashion with her little girl! Unsurprisingly, she is already dressing her in the most beautiful baby outfits!

Take a look at the cute new outfit she’s taken for her daughter! Adorable, don’t you think?

GIGI HADID: HER DAUGHTER’S NEW FENDI SET IS UNANIMOUS

To the delight of the fans, Gigi Hadid therefore shared with us her daughter’s new outfit as a story! Far too cute, the baby outfit she shows us is without a doubt the cutest of all!

To show us this gorgeous new look, she hung it on a hanger, ready to wear. It therefore consisted of a pink and white checkered cardigan and a matching bodysuit with a nice rounded collar.

From luxury designer Fendi, the entire outfit is ideal to wear for a very special occasion. By the way, Gigi Hadid revealed that this is exactly what she’ll be worn for!

In fact, in her story, she specifies that this is the outfit that her daughter will wear today for the birthday of her mother, Yolanda Hadid. “I just can’t handle this @fendi. She’s going to wear it for her Oma’s birthday. Thank you very much @silviaventurinifendi. Yolanda, who will be 57, is a beloved grandmother. »She commented.