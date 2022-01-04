Gigantic Whales Bought A Surprising Amount Of These 2 Altcoins!

Popular whale watching site WhaleStats shared transaction histories of altcoin whales buying staggering amounts of LINK and SHIB in their latest Twitter posts. In this article, let’s examine whale activities during the day.

Altcoin whales loot these tokens

WhaleStats has shared up-to-date data on several major transactions made by Ethereum whales who bought Chainlink (LINK). According to the Blockchain detective who tracks the top 1,000 Ethereum whales, the two big whales, ranked 111th and 116th, bought 479,701 “LINKs” for a total of $1,311,820 in the 24-hour timeframe.

The 111th ranked Ethereum whale bought 409,001 LINK worth $9,681,053.67, making seven purchases in total. The biggest post here was 70,007 LINK. Other transactions moved from 52,000 to 59,000.

The 116th ranked whale bought 70,700 LINK worth $1,633,170 in just one transaction.

$3.6 million purchase of Shiba Inu (SHIB) from giant whale

According to WhaleStats, another Ethereum whale named “Gimli” has bought another 110 billion Shiba Inu worth $3.62 million. “Gimli” holds a total of $1.6 billion worth of ERC-20 tokens, making it one of its largest holders. This is the first SHIB purchase this year for the mega whale. On December 3, as reported by Somanews, “Gimli” had purchased 28.2 billion SHIB, which was worth $1.1 million at the time of the acquisition. Prior to that, another $2.4 million Shiba Inu purchase took place on Dec.