Gigantic Whales Are Betting On These 10 Altcoins: Here’s The List!

Major investors hold 10 altcoin projects, according to the latest data from WhaleStats, which monitors whales’ wallets and transactions. Among them, stock market tokens draw the most attention.

Whales in these 10 altcoin projects

Watching the top 1,000 Ethereum (ETH) whales, WhaleStats periodically shares which coins are in the whales’ wallet and how much they are holding. Whales are a cryptocurrency term that refers to those who hold large amounts of cryptocurrencies. According to the data, the most held cryptocurrency after Ethereum was the popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) are the two stablecoins on the list, while the game-focused Gala Games (GALA) remains. Polygon (MATIC), the popular Ethereum scaling solution, is at the bottom of the list.

However, it was the local tokens of cryptocurrency exchanges that left their mark on the list of altcoins most favored by Ethereum whales. Tokens from cryptocurrency exchanges FTX, OKEx, Crypto.com and Bitpanda made up the majority of the list. FTT is the native cryptocurrency of crypto derivatives trading platform FTX, which was launched on May 8, 2019. OKB is the OKEx utility token that gives users access to the special features of the crypto exchange. Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native cryptocurrency of Crypto.com Chain, a decentralized, open-source Blockchain developed by Crypto.com payment, trading and financial services company. Finally, BEST is the token of the Bitpanda ecosystem and offers the Bitpanda user a wide range of rewards and benefits in the Bitpanda ecosystem.