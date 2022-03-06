Gigantic 3-Ton Rocket Crashed into the Moon: Why No Photos and Videos, What Happened to the Moon After the Impact?

A rocket traveling in space for seven years crashed into the Moon the other day, and the collision that took place on the ‘dark side’ of the Moon could not be observed. However, experts think that a crater may have formed on the surface of the Moon as a result of the collision.

It was recently reported that a rocket, which has been wandering in space for seven years, and whose country it belongs to is unknown, will crash into the Moon. The expected collision between a stray 3-ton giant rocket and our planet’s only natural satellite finally took place on March 4th.

The collision, which took place on the far side of the Moon, could not be observed because this region was out of sight of earth-based telescopes. However, NASA has promised to investigate the crater that most likely formed on the moon’s surface as a result of the collision, even if it would take weeks or even months.

It is estimated that a crater about 20 meters wide formed on the surface of the Moon as a result of the impact of the rocket.

The US Space Agency NASA said that it wanted to investigate the crater after the collision; however, he noted that finding the crater could be quite difficult as the collision took place on the dark side of the moon.

It was noted that the size of the crater, which will be formed based on the size and speed of the rocket, was calculated to be between 10 and 20 meters wide. The collision, however, is estimated to have occurred near the 570-kilometer-wide Hertzsprung Crater, which formed naturally on the Moon’s surface.

So, why was the collision and crater not observed?

After the collision, we all eagerly awaited photos and videos; however, it was not expected and we did not get any images of what happened on the Moon after this collision. Scientists gave the reason for this both before and after the collision.

Since the rocket hit a region of the Moon that is out of the field of view of the Earth-based telescopes, the moment of the collision could not be observed, and the crater, which is estimated to have formed in the region, cannot be observed. But according to Gray, the crater will be visible to NASA’s Lunar Explorator and India’s Chandrayaan-2, which observe any region of the Moon once a month.

Who owns the rocket still remains a mystery

Not counting the probes dropped during the moon landing, the first known prediction of the collision, the first known unintentional lunar collision involving space hardware, came from astronomer Bill Gray, who led the Pluto Project program, which tracks distant objects in deep space; The rocket, which Gray initially claimed to belong to SpaceX, was later claimed to belong to China’s Chang’e 5-T1 mission.

China, on the other hand, denied the claim that the rocket belonged to them, claiming that the Chang’e 5-T1 returned to Earth’s atmosphere in 2015. However, in the statements made by the United States Space Force officials on the subject, Chang’e 5-T1 did not return to the atmosphere as said; It was stated that this discourse of China was a ‘guess’ rather than a documented data. Although no one has claimed the rocket yet, it can be said that all these developments support that the rocket belongs to China.