Gigabyte World’s First Liquid-Cooled External GPU

Gigabyte, a Taiwan-based hardware manufacturer, announced that it has produced the world’s first liquid-cooled external GPU using NVIDIA’s next-generation RTX 3000 series graphics cards. The company named this new box it produced as Aorus RTX Gaming Box.

The Aorus RTX Gaming Box includes NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 or GeForce RTX 3080. This box, which can be connected to desktop PCs or laptops, can feed graphic data about games or 3D animations with Thunderbolt 3 connection once connected.

The company released the Aorus Gaming Box box last year. This box contained NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card and currently costs around $ 2,272. Of course, this external graphics card also has Aorus Waterforce cooling system, which manages to perform very quietly.

Gigabyte announced that they made improvements not only in the GPU, but also in VRAM and MOSFET for a more stable operation and long lifetime. The cooling system inside; It uses a large copper plate, 240mm aluminum radiator, 2 120mm fans, pump and fluid block. Thanks to this system, a more efficient cooling and a lower noise level are achieved.

The box also includes RGB lighting, which has now become indispensable for gaming gear. The target audience of the company seems to be users who want to upgrade their laptop. There is currently no information about when this external GPU from Gigabyte will be released and what the price will be.



