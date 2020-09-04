Gigabyte targets professional e-athletes with Aorus 15P

Gigabyte introduced its new gaming laptop called Aorus 15P. Designed for professional e-sportsmen, the laptop is available with a price tag of $ 1599.99.

According to the information provided by Gigabyte, ideas were taken from e-sports teams, including G2 Esports, for the design of the Aorus 15P. Weighing 2 kilograms, the Aorus 15P can be described as “light” for a gaming laptop. Gigabyte also emphasized that the durability of the 22.86 millimeters thick case was tested with a series of pressure tests.

Gigabyte promises an 8-hour battery life for its new computer. It can be said that this is a very optimistic prediction for a gaming computer. The presence of elements such as the RGB backlit keyboard suggests that this time will be a little shorter.

The Aorus 15P has a display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The memory capacity options of the computer, which has an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, extend up to 32 GB. Users can choose one of the MaxQ designed GeForce RTX 2060 or RTX 2070 graphics cards. Three USB-A, one USB-C, an HDMI input, SD card reader, headphone jack, Ethernet port and charging port are also among the elements of the laptop.

Gigabyte uses the cooling system called Windforce Infinity for Aorus 15P. In this system with two 12-volt fans, there are five heat discharge pipes and lots of ventilation.



