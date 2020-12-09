Gigabyte Released BIOS with Ryzen 5000 Support for B450 and X470

400 series motherboard owners looking to upgrade to Ryzen 5000 series processors can obtain updated BIOS versions from the official support page.Gigabyte recently released BIOS updates for Smart Access Memory and Rage Mode on compatible motherboards. Next is Ryzen 5000 processor support for AMD B450 and X470 chipset motherboards.

The manufacturer confirmed in October this year that the BIOS AGESA microcode for the 400 series chipsets will arrive. In addition, as a result of extensive tests, it is stated that Gigabyte branded X470 and B450 motherboards can perfectly support Ryzen 5000 series processors.

If you are considering buying a new processor with Zen 3 architecture, you will find the latest BIOS versions for 400 series motherboards on the website. Also note that you can use methods such as @BIOS or Q-Flash to upgrade.

Before we finish, you should make sure that you select the appropriate one for your motherboard model while downloading the BIOS file.



