Gigabit Mesh Router: 5 Models From Popular Brands To Buy

Gigabit Mesh Router: Mesh router systems, sets of tiny devices that amplify the Wi-Fi home network, have emerged to revolutionize the way people connect. Today, portable equipment is no longer just an upgrade from conventional routers, but also a technology that facilitates access and guarantees stability in the environment regardless of where the user is, bringing powerful functions and specifications with interconnected solutions that go far beyond repeaters. Internet.

See below some of the mesh routers of popular brands in the network distribution niche that guarantee coverage over 200 square meters, support for various types of Wi-Fi internet plans and technologies that integrate any type of equipment, saving the user from waste or of having to abandon old accessories that are still functional.

Cosmo AC1200 Multilaser Mesh Router

Practical and safe, Multilaser’s Mesh Cosmo router is a portable device that promises uniform coverage and range for all spaces in the environment, distributing Dual Band technology (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) for around 200 meters of area. Easy to configure through the app, the 12V model guarantees total stability for gaming, streaming, social media and connected home compatibility, supporting plans up to 100MB.