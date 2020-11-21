Gifted feedback campaign for Petal Search from Huawei

Huawei emphasizes that it takes into account the feedback from them in order to provide a better search experience to its users. Those who use Petal Search, the new search engine, both improve the search engine and earn gifts with their feedback.

Users who submit the most valid feedback through the Petal Search application until December 3, 2020 have the chance to win awards. Users who give feedback on suggestions, ideas about design, dislikes, problems found in the application and many more, 5 Huawei Watch GT2, 10 Huawei Sport Lite AM61 Bluetooth Headphones, 15 Huawei CM510 Bluetooth Speakers and 20 Huawei Bands He has the opportunity to win 4 Smart Wristbands.

After the valid feedback is determined, the winners with the most valid feedback will be announced on the Huawei Community page. In order for the feedback to be valid, the explanation about the subject to which the feedback is given should be written in an understandable way. It is necessary to specify the point where feedback was given first, and then explain. Adding a screenshot or recording about the point given feedback is also among users’ preferences.

Petal Search, which is directly integrated with AppGallery and can search applications from many different sources simultaneously with the power of Qwant and Yandex search engines, shows the information from which source the found applications will be installed and whether Huawei has passed the security tests on the result screen. Third party sources include Aptoide, APKMonk, APKPure, APKCenter, and UpToDown. Thus, users can download the exact application they want from the source they want and with pre-security checks. Petal Search also helps the user by checking the updates of the downloaded applications that were previously on the device.

Petal Search can also search for news, images, videos, music, sports events, hotel and restaurant reservations, and flight tickets. All search results can be customized according to the user’s personal preferences and location.



