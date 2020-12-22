Gift tips to surprise at Christmas! Details

Christmas is the best time of the year to surprise with gifts that can make a difference. In fact, giving Christmas gifts to family and friends is also a way to demonstrate our presence and make this moment even more special.

And in a year that was already so difficult and complicated, celebrating that moment is necessary. But, faced with such a vast universe of possibilities, you may be asking yourself: what to give for Christmas?

For this reason, we have separated a list below with tips and Christmas gift ideas for you to guarantee a special night (even if from a distance), taking into account the best cost-benefit ratio. In addition, you can also take advantage of the Extra coupon, saving even more on your purchases.

50 “UHD 4K Samsung SmartTV 50TU8000

The 50 “UHD 4K Samsung 50TU8000 SmartTV LED has the thinnest screen in its category and a design designed to be cable-free. It has bluetooth and photo ambient mode.

The TV also has voice control and multiple personal assistants, such as Bixby and Alexa integrated. Crystal UHD technology promises a high resolution image, with smart colors and brightness. The value of the Samsung 50TU8000 is R $ 2,499.00.

Philco Saúde Stainless Steel Air Fryer PH3L 3.2 L

healthier food? That’s exactly what the Air Fryer Philco PH3L promises: a life with less traditional frying, without losing the same flavor and crispness of food.

The Philco Inox PH3L electric fryer has a maximum capacity of 3.2 liters and comes in black. Comes with removable non-stick basket, timer function and you can adjust the temperature between 80º and 200º. The value of the Air Fryer PH3L is R $ 449.90.

Samsung Galaxy Smartphone

Winning a smartphone also looks great, doesn’t it? Especially when it comes to a powerful and high-performance device like the Samsung Galaxy A21s. With 64GB and a quad camera, the smartphone has an infinite 6.5 “screen and digital reader.

The model also has 4GB of RAM and promises the user a super fast battery charge. The Galaxy A21s costs an average of R $ 1,449.00.



