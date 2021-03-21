Gift Card Play Store: how to redeem?

There are several ways for you to make purchases on Google platforms, through the Google Play Store digital store. Payments can be made based on a pre-existing balance in your Google Pay wallet, from a credit card or even from the Mercado Pago system, from Mercado Livre.

However, there is another way to add credits to your account: gift cards (Gift cards) from the Google Play Store, which have different values ​​and are easy to purchase and activate.

What is it and why use it?

The Google Play Store Gift Card is a fixed price gift card that automatically adds values ​​to your profile after activation, which happens through the insertion of a unique code.

Once activated, the voucher expires and cannot be used again. The funds added to your portfolio do not have an expiration date and can normally be used to purchase applications, items in mobile games, movies or books on the platform.

In addition to being used as a gift, it is possible to use this modality to control and limit your purchases in the company environment. Vouchers can be purchased at physical or digital stores. Partner sites can be found on this list from Google itself.

You can usually find the cards at electronics retailers or bookstores, as well as at supermarket checkout counters, kiosks and other stores. There are four values ​​available: R $ 30, R $ 50, R $ 100 and R $ 200.

How to activate on the PC?

Gift cards can be activated via your computer or an Android device. In both cases, you must insert the code of the card, which is sent to the account of the person who bought it digitally or it must be revealed by scraping the location indicated on the back of the physical object.

On the PC, the procedure is simpler. Go to the Google Play Store website with your logged in account and, in the left-hand menu, click on “Redeem”.

Then, in the window that appears, enter the gift certificate code. This is the same space where you add any promotional discount codes.

In the item “Forms of payment”, you can check the balance already with the added value.

How to activate on Android?

On Android tablet or smartphone, the procedure is very similar, but it is done directly from the Google Play Store app.

Open the app and tap the menu in the upper left corner, in the form of three horizontal bars. Then, scroll to the bottom of the options and click “Redeem”.

The second step is to enter the code in the text field. In this modality, there is yet another way to activate the Gift card: reading its code using the device’s camera, so that you don’t have to type it.