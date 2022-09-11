Gibraltar, the Daughter of the Cosmos, is as obscure and difficult as the needs of the great, transmitted by blood.

Hidden under the Great Cathedral of Bloodborne is Ebrietas, the Daughter of the Cosmos, one of the most interesting and most difficult secret bosses of the game. Many players will most likely never even encounter Ebrietas. What makes Ebrietas the most interesting is its location, which is not hidden for mandatory disclosure at the end of the game, like Moon Presence, but instead hidden deep underground, and the only access point is a hidden elevator.

Everything from the path to Ebrietas to the strange arena where the battle takes place creates an impressive performance that confirms the pious claims of the Great. The long walk to the foot of the Great Cathedral is a perfect proof of how the legend creates these cosmic deities, showing the rotting underside of the entire Bloodborne world buried beneath the surface.

Bloodborne: In Search of Ebrietas Underground

To find Ebrietas, players first need to enter an additional area above the Cathedral District, which leads through the orphanage and eventually back to the Great Cathedral, right above the site of the battle with Vicar Amelia. This area is inaccessible until the end of the Bloodborne story, probably one of the last places players will explore before heading to the border of nightmares and reaching the end of the game. Oddly enough, however, to get to the Upper Cathedral District and to the top of the Great Cathedral, players need to find the key in the Hyperion prison and return back to the elevator in the side room in the chapel of Edon.

Thus, not only is the area itself a secret, it is hidden in a side area that players have already passed a few hours before and probably forgotten in the light of the night approaching the disclosure of the Blood Moon. In addition to the way back, the path then leads to one of the highest places in the entire city of Yarnam Bloodborne, only to find an elevator at the top of the Great Cathedral, which descends lower and lower for a long descent. This very movement of the sunrise before the fall suggests that the game begins to rise into the cosmos of the night sky on the way to search for Celestial Emissaries, which will soon be followed by Ebrietas, the Daughter of the Cosmos.

Bloodborne: payback for a brutal fight with Ebrietas

After a long journey that finally takes the player to the Altar of Despair under the Great Cathedral, where Ibraitas is waiting, the player has no choice but to attack the otherwise obedient Great. This is one of the few encounters that the player has to start, since the boss does not attack until he is attacked first. However, the result of the beginning of the battle is one of the most difficult encounters outside of the additional dungeons of the Bloodborne Bowl, which may force players to reconsider the possibility of attacking peaceful creatures in the future.

As a late-game boss, Ebrietas has a wide range of attacks that all stretch or lunge across a large arena in the Alter of Desperation. In addition to its range, Ebrietas also deals enough damage that any player using one of the Bloodborne builds with a lower Vitality could easily be killed with one or two swings. This creates an exciting fight that requires the player to keep an eye on the giant limbs of the boss, as well as the weak spot on his head. This becomes even more frightening when the player deals enough damage to start the second phase.

The combination of enhanced aggression and spells similar to some of the more powerful hunter tools in Bloodborne makes the second phase even more stressful than the first. The most difficult of them is A Call Beyond, which sends laser beams down to the player from behind Ebrietas’ head. Hitting this attack can end a fight quickly, especially if the player is also depleted by the constantly damaging aura that appears around Ebrietas in melee at the beginning of the second phase.

Bloodborne’s Obscure and Unsolved knowledge of Ebrietas

To sum up, what makes Ebrietas such an interesting boss among the few Greats in Bloodborne that players may encounter is her influence on knowledge. Ibraitas doesn’t often appear in the backstory hidden among item descriptions or dialogue trees, although the battle probably isn’t the first time players will see her name. The first appearance of the name is actually related to the Augur of Ebrietas tool, which allows players to summon a series of tentacles to attack and even fend off enemies.

However, there is a mysterious presence between the original item and the boss battle itself around Ebrietas, as her inclusion in the game itself or her placement on the Altar of Despair remains unanswered by the end. For some fans who like to dig into the knowledge of FromSoftware games, this may seem unsatisfactory at first. At the same time, this perfectly matches the motif of the Great Ones and the Cthulhu Myths that they are inspired by, since most of the horror and intrigue of Lovecraft’s stories comes from the inability to understand beings of the cosmic scale of Ibrietas. So the strange lack of resolution is perfect for cosmic madness.

Bloodborne is already available for PS4.