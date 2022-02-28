Giant Whales Playing With These NFT Tokens: Here are the Details!

According to a forecast by decentralized application discovery and monitoring platform DappRadar, 2021 will be remembered as the year NFTs were introduced to the mainstream, with trade volume exceeding $23 billion, a 230-fold increase from just $100 million in 2020. Digital photos have become a huge opportunity for NFT investors this year, thanks to a number of developments in the NFT market, including randomly generated collectibles, celebrity engagement, and the growth of play-to-win NFT games. In this article, let’s take a look at the NFT tokens that whales trade the most, accompanied by statistics from WhaleStats, which tracks the 1,000 largest Ethereum whales.

Ethereum whales are watching these NFT tokens

The top-ranked GUCCI Token was designed and launched by Gucci’s head of design, Alessandro Michele, in collaboration with Superplastic. Each of the first digital collections was handed out with a special handmade ceramic sculpture by Gucci’s ceramists in Italy. When we take a look at the WhaleStats data, it is seen that Ethereum whales made more than 1,500 transactions in the last 30 days using the GUCCI token.

The second-placed ERC-721-based IMAGINARY is another of the most popular collectibles on the WhaleStats list, with 2,411 investors and a total of 21,128 transfers. The IMAGINARY collection consists of pieces designed in the following theme and the floor price is 0.085 ETH.

Meta Blocks (METROBLOCK), another token most traded by whales, offers a protocol that allows creating, buying and trading NFTs on secondary markets. According to WhaleStats data, it currently has 764 investors and a total of 165,000 transfers. You can check out the theme of the collection from the tweet below.

“Friends” is fourth on the list and has been used in 474 different transactions in the last 30 days. Friends, an Ethereum-based NFT token, has a total of 654 investors. The Invisible Friends collection consists of quality pieces featured in the tweet below and is listed on the OpenSea platform. The floor price of Invisible Friends is 8.8 ETH. As we reported as Somanews, Friends was in the first place among the Ethereum whales in the most traded NFTs in the past days.

Elon Musk Rocket Factory (ROCKET), which is at the bottom of the list, is a collection of pieces designed in the following theme. The project has 1,701 investors and took part in more than 13 thousand transfers in total.

The general view of the list with the above NFT tokens is as follows.

